Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen is on Swansea City’s radar, although they are still no closer to naming Michael Duff’s permanent successor.

Swansea interested in Kjetil Knutsen

After working in the Norwegian lower leagues, Knutsen took over Bodo/Glimt in 2018, and he has since gone on to establish himself as one of the top coaches in Scandinavia.

Under his guidance, Bodo/Glimt have claimed three league titles in five years, including the most recent season, and they have done so by playing fast, attacking football.

As well as that, they have had some memorable runs in Europe, with the undoubted high point coming when they thrashed Roma 6-1 in 2021.

Yet, despite plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Knutsen in the past, he has remained in Norway so far.

Swansea City monitoring Kjetil Knutsen

But, it appears the 55-year-old may get the opportunity to test himself in English football, as the BBC has revealed that Knutsen is someone that the Swansea hierarchy are considering, although they stressed that nothing is imminent.

“Notts County boss Luke Williams, Elfsborg's Jimmy Thelin and Kjetil Knutsen of FC Bodo/Glimt are among the names who have been considered by the Championship club, though an appointment is not close.”

Therefore, it’s Alan Sheehan who remains in charge of the Welsh side at the moment, and he will be in the dugout against Preston on Friday night.

Kjetil Knutsen would be ideal for Swansea

It remains to be seen whether the club do pursue Knutsen, but, on paper at least, he would appear to tick a lot of boxes for what the Swans want.

A major criticism of Duff was the style of play, as he didn’t build on the work of Russell Martin, who had a clear pattern, and was focused on keeping possession.

Whilst Knutsen has his own ideas, he is someone who would play the sort of football that the supporters of the Welsh club demand.

Swansea managerial search not going well

Sheehan deserves credit for doing well since he was named as the interim replacement for Duff, as the team have picked up four points from three games.

However, the lack of a permanent head coach is not ideal considering Duff was sacked on December 4.

The failed pursuit of Chris Davies, who has opted to stay as assistant manager at Spurs, was a real blow, and it has left the club without a boss ahead of the notoriously busy festive period.

As mentioned, it’s Preston up next for Swansea, who have games against Southampton, Coventry and West Brom by January 1st.