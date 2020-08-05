Swansea City confirm significant player exit

Swansea City have confirmed Mike van der Hoorn’s exit, with the centre-back departing the Liberty Stadium after a four-year spell in Wales.

Van der Hoorn joined the club from Ajax in 2016 and has gone on to make 125 appearances for the Swansea across seasons in the Championship and Premier League.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Dutchman is heading out of Swansea at the expiration of his contract with the club.

Graham Potter trusted the 27-year-old with the captaincy last season in the Championship, with 50 appearances coming in 2018/19 as the Swans adapted to life back outside the Premier League.

In the campaign just gone, under Steve Cooper, Matt Grimes was trusted with the captain’s armband, but van der Hoorn still managed 31 appearances across all competitions and scored one goal, which came on the opening day of the season in a 2-1 win over Hull City.

The final appearances the towering centre-back made for the club were in the Championship play-off semi-finals, after van der Hoorn helped Cooper’s side storm into the top-six on the final day of the regular season.

He helped Swansea to a 1-0 first-leg lead against Brentford, but the Bees fought back to win 3-2 on aggregate at Griffin Park, condemning the Swans to another season in the Championship.

The Verdict

This is a significant departure for Swansea.

Van der Hoorn has been massive for them over the course of the last four seasons and his importance is underlined by the fact it was so important to get him fit enough for the play-offs.

Naturally, his time with the club has run its course now, and replacing him is going to be very important.

