Swansea City confirm player exit

Attacker Joel Asoro has left Swansea City and heads to Sweden where he’ll link up with Stockholm-based club Djurgardens IF.

The Swans have had a fine campaign so far and gave themselves a real boost in terms of their title challenge with a good win over Norwich City on Friday night.

Indeed, recent arrival Conor Hourihane starred in the win having joined in the winter market and he looks set to have a more successful time in south Wales than Asoor.

The former Sunderland starlet has good quality and is still very young, with it looking an exciting deal when he joined the Swans.

However, it’s simply not worked out for him and, after a loan at Genoa where he didn’t play, he’s now set for a permanent move to Scandinavia:

✍️ Swansea City winger Joel Asoro has completed a transfer to Djurgardens IF for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. All the best, Joel! 👉 https://t.co/fWAGbfwAK3 pic.twitter.com/7aqUCTNBpz — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 8, 2021

The Verdict

Hopefully this can start to be the making of Asoro.

At Sunderland he showed the quality he has got and at the age of 21 he’s still a footballer with so much potential and experience to earn ahead of him.

Moving to Sweden could be a good move with him hailing from the capital city and hopefully he can settle in quickly, get playing and start building confidence once more.

Who knows, we might not have seen the last of him on these shores.