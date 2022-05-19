Swansea City confirm player departures

Swansea City have confirmed three players have departed the club with the expiration of their contracts.

Korey Smith, Ben Hamer and Yan Dhanda have all played their final games for the club.

Swansea confirmed the news via their retained list, which was revealed on their official website.

Smith was a regular squad member, having earned 77 appearances across his two seasons in South Wales.

Hamer featured 23 times between the sticks for the club since arriving from Huddersfield Town in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Dhanda earned 63 appearances during his four years with the club, and scored five goals in that period.

It was also confirmed that Jamie Searle, Nico Defreitas-Hansen and Josh Gould will also be departing the club, as well as numerous academy players.

Swansea also noted the players retained for next season, which includes the likes of Flynn Downes, Ryan Manning, Joel Piroe, Kyle Naughton, Michael Obafemi and many others.

The club will be hoping to climb the Championship table next season, as Russell Martin prepares for his second campaign in charge of the team.

The Swans finished 15th in the table, but ended the year with positive displays that gave optimism for the 12 months ahead.

Focus will now turn to the summer transfer window as Martin looks to improve his squad for the season ahead.

The Verdict

It comes as no surprise that these three players have been released at the end of their contracts.

It had been hinted at numerous times in recent weeks and all three had fallen by the wayside in the closing stages of the season.

Swansea will now need to invest in the team if they want to continue being competitive again next season.

While there have been signs of progress under Martin, the team still finished well behind the play-off places, so that gap will need to be bridged with incoming players this summer.