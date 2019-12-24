Swansea midfielder Yan Dhanda has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at the Liberty Stadium until 2022.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated amongst Swans fans, and with his previous deal set to expire in the summer, the club will be delighted they could sort out a new agreement.

Dhanda signed on a free transfer in 2018 following his release by Premier League giants Liverpool. He’s now gone onto make 15 appearances for the first-team as he looks to grow into a regular in the Swansea side.

He got off to the best start possible as he netted just 29 seconds into his debut as the Swans beat Sheffield United at Brammall Lane last season.

Steve Cooper will have been pleased to have got this deal over the line and will hope to continue his fine work in terms of helping the younger players at the club flourish.

Can you get 100% in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 1. How much did Swansea sign Jake Bidwell for in the summer? £2 million £1 million £4 million Free

The Verdict

Yan Dhanda is a very highly-rated youngster and it’s good to have seen him tie down his future. This will allow himself to focus on football without any worries and will only be a boost to his performances in the future.

He could well go on and become a very good player for Swansea, and Cooper will be a man who could play a key part in that role. He’s been been very impressive at getting the best out of the youth in every job he’s been at, so this could be a crucial reason why Dhanda signed for another two years.

Swansea look to be on the track, and who knows, maybe Dhanda will be playing for the Swans in the Premier League next season.