Swansea City confirm arrival of popular 23-y/o

Swansea City have confirmed that Freddie Woodman will spend next season on loan at the club after a deal was agreed with Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old stopper spent the previous campaign on loan with the Welsh outfit and he was a key figure for Steve Cooper’s side, featuring in 43 games and keeping 12 clean sheets.

Unfortunately for Woodman and the Swans, he picked up a hip injury against Leeds United last month that meant he missed the final three league games of the season and the play-off semi-final defeat to Brentford.

However, he will be trying to win promotion with the side next season after Swansea announced his signing on their official site this afternoon.

He will compete with the highly-rated Steven Benda and Josh Gould for the number one shirt, although it seems obvious that Woodman will begin the campaign in the XI.

Prior to signing of on this deal, parent club Newcastle United move to tie down the long-term future of Woodman as they revealed he has signed a new three-year contract with the Magpies.

The verdict

This is a great bit of business from Swansea as they have brought in a keeper that knows the club, the manager and more importantly has proven he can thrive at this level.

Woodman was outstanding at times last season and who knows whether he would’ve made a big difference in the play-offs.

It’s about looking forward now though and Swansea will be delighted with this deal and it could signal the start of a busy window for the club.

