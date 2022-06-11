Swansea City confirm agreement for 22-year-old defender

Swansea City have completed the signing of centre back Wasiri Williams, the Championship club have announced.

Williams has spent the last four years playing football at a non-league level, where he has represented a variety of diffent sides.

Now though, the centre back has made the step up to the Football League, after it was confirmed that he has completed a move to Swansea, on a free transfer.

Are these 20 Swansea City transer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Swansea signed Ben Hamer from Derby True False

The 22-year-old has signed an initial one-year contract with the club, who hold the option to extend that contract by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at Swansea until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Having completed his move to Wales, Williams is set to be eligible to play for Swansea at both first-team and Under 23s level during the coming campaign.

With the arrival of Williams, Swansea have now completed two signings this summer, with centre back Nathan Wood also joining on a permanent deal from Championship rivals Middlesbrough on Friday.

The Verdict

This feels like a really big opportunity for Williams during the 2022/23 season.

After playing at non-league level for so long, this move will allow him to show what he is really capable of at one of the highest levels of football.

As a result, if he is able to make a positive impact for Swansea in the coming campaign, there is the possibility that this could launch a successful professional career in the game.

Williams will therefore no doubt be desperate to show what he can do with this move, and it will be interesting to see how much of an opportunity he gets to do that with first-team action.