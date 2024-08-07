Highlights Swansea City interested in Campbell, along with West Brom, Cardiff, Sheffield United, and Rangers.

Strong stats at Stoke City, Campbell now a free agent with reported injury concerns and potential high wages.

Swansea fan James Fleming sees Campbell as a gamble worth taking due to his potential and age of 24, if he stays fit.

Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing former Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell.

That's according to journalist Darren Witcoop, who claims that the Swans are one of four Championship clubs keen on Campbell, along with West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City and Sheffield United, while he is also said to be on the radar of Scottish giants Rangers.

Campbell is currently a free agent after being released by Stoke this summer after eight years at the bet365 Stadium, and he has reportedly held talks with a number of clubs about a potential move.

Tyrese Campbell's stats for Stoke City (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2017-18 4 0 0 2018-19 6 2 0 2019-20 37 9 3 2020-21 19 7 7 2021-22 30 5 3 2022-23 44 9 6 2023-24 24 4 2

It has been a busy summer for Swansea, and head coach Luke Williams has brought in four new signings so far as he rebuilds his squad ahead of the new campaign, with Lawrence Vigoroux, Goncalo Franco, Eom Ji-sung and Zan Vipotnik arriving in South Wales.

There have also been a number of exits, including the likes of Nathanael Ogbeta, Liam Walsh and Przemyslaw Placheta, while Cameron Congrieve, Mykola Kukharevych and Jerry Yates have all departed on loan.

Swansea City fan pundit: Tyrese Campbell an interesting prospect

FLW's Swansea City fan pundit James Fleming believes that Campbell could be an excellent signing for the club, but he admits he has concerns over his poor injury record.

"Tyrese Campbell is an interesting prospect," James said.

"Obviously, his talent was unquestionable at Stoke, he was absolutely fantastic on his day, and there were rumours about big money moves to the Premier League in his time there as well.

"The issues are with his injuries. He had that massive injury last year which kept him out for a lot of the season, and he has struggled throughout his whole career with multiple different injuries.

"I think that's something we need to take into consideration.

"His wages could also be a factor. I doubt he's going to want much less than he had at Stoke considering he ran that contract down all the way to end of it.

"You're looking at around £20,000 a week, which would be a big risk for a striker so injury prone.

"But he is only 24 years old, and at that age he's still got a point to prove as well after being released by Stoke.

"So I think if he can stay fully fit, it could be an unbelievable signing, but it could also be a massive risk at the same time."

Tyrese Campbell could be a gamble worth taking for Swansea City

James is right that Campbell's injury record and high wages may be a problem for Swansea, but if Williams can get the best out of him, he could be a huge asset for the club.

The Swans have done some exciting business this summer, but as many of their additions have no Championship experience, it would be a sensible move to bring in a striker like Campbell who is proven in the second tier.

While Campbell has struggled for consistency in recent years, there is no doubt that he showed a lot of potential during his time at Stoke, and as James says, he is still only 24 years old, so he has room for further improvement.

On a free transfer, Campbell could be an incredibly shrewd signing for Swansea, and if he does rediscover his form in South Wales, the club could potentially make a big profit on him in the future.