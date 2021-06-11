Swansea City closing in on transfer agreement ahead of Celtic and Newcastle United

Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph has undergone a medical with Swansea City ahead of completing his move to the Liberty Stadium, with Football Insider reporting that the deal will soon be finalised.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from the DW Stadium for quite some time, with a whole host of clubs said to be interested in snaring him away from the Latics this summer.

Joseph is set to become a free agent at the start of next month and will therefore join the Swans on a free transfer, although it is stated in the report that they will have to stump up a £1 million compensation fee.

It appears that the teenager elected to move to South Wales as opposed to Celtic or Newcastle United, as he is more likely to get the game time he craves at the Liberty Stadium under Steve Cooper and co.

The youngster played a total of 18 games for Wigan last season as he scored five goals on their way to securing Sky Bet League One safety for another year.

He has been on the club’s books for his entire career and will now be relishing a fresh challenge.

The Verdict

This is a deal that will definitely be viewed as a coup by Swansea as they are bringing in a player for next to nothing that has bags of potential.

Joseph shone in what was an overly poor Wigan side and will certainly benefit heavily from playing in a more talented side in South Wales.

Cooper is a manager who could quite easily help to take his game to the next level and this move could be a big step forward in the striker’s career.

It will be fascinating to see how he gets on in the Championship moving forwards, as the sky really is the limit for the attacker.