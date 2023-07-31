With the Championship season starting in just a few days time, clubs are starting to be more desperate to add to their squads with plenty of fixtures coming up before the transfer window closes on September 1.

That includes Swansea City, who are looking to back new head coach Michael Duff with new additions before they take on Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Swans have already been active in the market this summer, most significantly with the addition of Blackpool striker Jerry Yates for a seven-figure fee with the other first-team signings being Josh Ginnelly of Hearts and Exeter City right-back Josh Key.

And ahead of Birmingham's visit to South Wales this coming weekend, Duff is set to further add to his options with not one or two, but three fresh additions, according to Ian Mitchelmore.

Swans set to swoop for Brighton and Newcastle talents

As expected and has been reported for over a week, Swansea are set to confirm the signings of Carl Rushworth and Harrison Ashby on season-long loan deals.

According to reports such as Football Insider, goalkeeper Rushworth is set to sign a new contract with Brighton & Hove Albion before completing a loan move to the Swansea.com Stadium.

The 22-year-old has continuously stepped up with loan spells over the last few years, going from Worthing in the seventh tier of English football to Walsall of League Two and then last season was spent with Lincoln City in League One.

Rushworth, who has played once for England's under-21's, kept a mammoth 19 clean sheets in the third tier for the Imps last season, conceding just 39 goals as well and will now step up further to the Championship with the Swans.

Also arriving from a Premier League club is Newcastle United right-back Harrison Ashby, who is set to challenge another new signing in the form of Key for a spot in Duff's starting 11.

The 21-year-old made the switch from West Ham to the Magpies in January having played just seven times in all competitions for the Hammers, but is now poised to get regular men's football for the very first time as Newcastle are set to approve of a loan switch to City.

Kukharevych poised to join Swansea

In somewhat of a surprise move though, Swansea are also set to land Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych from French Ligue 1 outfit Troyes.

It is unclear as to whether they will land the 22-year-old on a permanent deal or a loan move, but Duff is set to add a physical option to his attack in the form of Kukharevych, who will compete with Joel Piroe, Yates, Liam Cullen and Ginnelly.

Kukharevych signed for Troyes in 2021 but has played just two league matches for them, instead spending time out on loan with OH Leuven in Belgium and more recently Hibernian of the Scottish Premiership.

Whilst at Hibs, Kukharevych scored five times in 15 appearances in the top flight of Scottish football, but the 6 ft 3 in forward did not sign on a permanent basis at Easter Road.

Swansea are now set to take advantage of that though and bolster their options in the final third ahead of the new season.