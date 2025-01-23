Swansea City are closing in on the loan signing of Burnley defender Hannes Delcroix.

BBC Sport have reported that the one-cap Belgian international is set to become Swansea City's first signing of the January transfer window, and he's due in Wales today, with the player set to feature on Saturday as they travel to Norwich City.

Delcroix has endured a torrid 2024/25 campaign at Turf Moor thanks to injuries, and he's yet to play a game this season, despite being included in two of Scott Parker's matchday squads, being an unused substitute in both.

The Burnley centre-back had a host of interest with the likes of Metz, Standard Liege and fellow Championship side Oxford United keen to secure his signature, but it looks like Luke Williams has won the race for the 25-year-old.

After struggling to break into the Burnley side this season, the Clarets' management were keen to send him out on loan to get regular minutes, with Football Insider reporting that the Lancashire-based side still see Delcroix's long-term future at Turf Moor.

Delcroix, who won his one and only Belgium cap to date in a friendly against Switzerland in November 2020, was signed by Vincent Kompany from Anderlecht in the summer of 2023 after Burnley's Premier League promotion, but he's struggled for playing time.

He's made just 15 appearances for the club, all of which came last season, starting just five Premier League games in what was a difficult campaign for the Clarets, and it's clear he needs regular minutes between now and the end of the season.

Hannes Delcroix's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season Appearances Anderlecht 2017-23 64 RKC Waalwijk (Loan) 2019-20 24 Burnley 2023- 15

A centre-back by trade, Delcroix can also feature at left-back, and that sort of versatility will appeal to Swansea given their small squad and lack of depth.

With Harry Darling set to be unavailable for Swansea's trip to Norwich on Saturday, Delcroix could come straight into Williams' starting XI, and he's sure to get regular playing time between now and the end of the season.

Hannes Delcroix joining Swansea City on loan makes sense for all parties

In Delcroix, Swansea are getting a player with both international and Premier League experience, and he'll be keen to make a big impact and show what he's capable of after struggling for game time this season.

With the 25-year-old still in Burnley's plans moving forward, the loan move allows Delcroix to get up to speed and get regular football under his belt before returning to Turf Moor next season to try and break into Parker's squad, regardless of what division they're in.

Swansea are desperately short at the back, with just Harry Darling and Ben Cabango as recognised centre-backs, and with a move for Joe Low appearing to be fading away, they had to take decisive action to bring in a centre-back.

Delcroix will become Swansea's first signing of the transfer window, and supporters will hope there's more to come in the remaining ten days or so of the window in a bid to stop their slide down the Championship table.