New Swansea City head coach Luke Williams found out the hard way on Thursday night what the gap now is from a mid-table Championship side to a Premier League team with a lot of confidence right now.

Williams took his new side to the Vitality Stadium to face AFC Bournemouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup earlier this week, but the Cherries gave the Swans a real drubbing as they scored five first half goals.

Unsurprisingly, that proved enough for Andoni Iraola's side to go through, but it just showed that Williams needs backing with reinforcements with what is left in the January transfer window - and he is now set to add the first new player to his squad since his appointment in South Wales.

Swansea set to sign Brazilian winger

According to a report from the BBC, the Swans are set to land the services of Brazilian winger Ronald, who is currently plying his trade on loan at Portuguese top flight side Estrela Amadora.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Gremio Anapolis in his home nation, but Swansea are now set to bring him to the EFL and the United Kingdom in what is said to be a deal worth seven figures.

Despite Ronald notching just three goal contributions in the Liga Portugal this season, City are set to splash the cash on his services in a sign that the club's owners will be backing Williams in the final week of the mid-season market.

Full name Ronald Pereira Martins, the attacker can also play through the middle as a number 10 but primarily plays his matches on either flank, either as a traditional winger on the right or cutting in onto his stronger foot from the left.

Ronald's Estrela Amadora Liga Portugal Stats, 2023-24 Appearances 17 Average Minutes Per Game 78 Goals 1 Assists 2 Shots Per Game 1.2 Touches Per Game 36.7 Pass Accuracy 70% Key Passes Per Game 1.1 Big Chances Created 6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.7 Duels Won Per Game 6.1 Possession Lost Per Game 13.0 Stats Correct As Of January 26, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Ronald signed for Estrela in the summer of 2022 on a two-year loan deal, and he helped the club to promotion from the second tier of Portuguese football with five goals and two assists in the Liga Sabseg.

That loan deal though is seemingly set to come to an abrupt end so that the Brazilian can make the switch to Wales, and whilst the fee is not known, Swansea will be paying at least £1 million for his services.

Ronald signing could see Swansea boss Williams be more versatile

Even though Williams did not use wingers during his time at Notts County, opting for more of a wing-back formation with a back three, this could be a sign that the 42-year-old may be more versatile and switch his systems up from time to time.

The heavy defeat at Bournemouth saw striker Liam Cullen deployed at left wing-back, which showed perhaps that Williams needed new bodies in different positions to work with.

Swansea do already have a few wingers, but Ronald looks definitely more suited to playing out wide than either as a wing-back or through the middle, so it will mean Williams perhaps moving away from his most used formation and going for something like a 4-2-3-1, which is what Michael Duff eventually ended up adopting.

And even though he's an unknown quantity and hasn't done an awful lot in terms of goal contributions in the top flight of Portuguese football, Ronald is clearly seen as someone that can make an impact, and a young Brazilian attacker coming into the club regardless of what they've done in the last few months will be music to the supporters' ears.