Swansea City closing in on new transfer addition

Russell Martin could be set to make his second signing as Swansea City head coach as Flynn Downes looks to be heading to the Liberty Stadium, according to WalesOnline.

Jamie Paterson was the first player to sign up under Martin, with the former Bristol City midfielder scoring on his debut yesterday against Blackburn Rovers.

Swansea did lose 2-1 though up in Lancashire and there’s a real need to bolster the squad following the losses of Andre Ayew and loanees such as Marc Guehi, and Matt Grimes’ future remains uncertain despite starting this weekend.

Martin may end up re-uniting with Manchester United’s Ethan Laird, who he took on loan to MK Dons last season, however it looks like Downes will be the next man arriving in South Wales.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Swansea City’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 2006/07: Swansea City vs Cheltenham Town? 1-0 L 2-1 L 1-0 W 2-1 W

The 22-year-old has been training with Ipswich’s under-23’s after suffering with injuries for a lot of the 2020-21 campaign, restricting him to just 24 appearances in League One.

And after negotiations to take him to AFC Bournemouth reached a stand-still, Swansea have swooped for the midfielder and they are believed to be closing in on Downes’ signature.

The Verdict

If Swansea do indeed get this over the line then it is a very good addition to Russell Martin’s squad – and perhaps a replacement for Matt Grimes.

Even though the captain played against Blackburn, he’s still expected to make a move to Fulham and Downes would be a like-for-like replacement, even though he’s a bit bigger and likes to get stuck into a tackle.

Downes is more than good enough to be starting for Ipswich, but for whatever reason Paul Cook doesn’t want him in the squad and he will have been actively trying to get a transfer fee this summer for the youngster.

Now it looks like he’s going to get that and for Downes he could really flourish in Russell Martin’s system if he comes in as a starter.