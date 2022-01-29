Swansea City closing in on deal for Manchester City man

Swansea City are set to sign Manchester City youngster Finley Burns according to BBC Sport.

Russel Martin is closing in on Manchester City defender Finley Burns on loan for the rest of the season.

Burns is a centre back and has made one senior appearance for Manchester City to date, which came in the EFL Cup win over Wycombe in September 2021.

Burns has been with Manchester City since he was 13 after signing from Southend United and has a number of England Under-18 caps to his name.

If confirmed, Burns will be Swansea’s fourth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Andy Fisher, Hannes Wolf and Cyrus Christie.

The Manchester City youngster could fill the void left by Rhys Williams who returned to Liverpool after his loan stint in South Wales was cut short earlier this month.

The Verdict

It’s a much needed area that needs strengthening for Russell Martin. The departure of Rhys Williams left the Swans short of a defender, and with Burns coming in massively helps.

You’d also expect Burns to be able to comfortably play in Martin’s unique possession based system considering he’s come through a side with Pep Guardiola at the helm.

Burns is highly rated at Manchester City and for them to trust Martin and Swansea with his development is a massive plus for the Welsh club.

It hopefully adds to the impressive array of loanees that have previously impressed during their time in South-Wales that include Rhian Brewster, Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi and Ethan Laird.