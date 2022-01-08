Swansea City closing in on deal for 23-year-old goalkeeper

Swansea City are closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Andy Fisher from MK Dons, TalkSport reporter Alex Crook has claimed.

Fisher initially spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan with MK Dons from Blackburn without making an appearance for the League One side.

The goalkeeper then made that move permanent in the summer of 2020, and has since established himself as first choice between the posts at the Stadium MK.

Since his permanent return to the club, Fisher has made 63 appearances in all competitions for the Dons, helping them to seventh in the current third-tier table.

Now however, it seems the 23-year-old is about to be on the move again, with Crook’s latest update revealing that Fisher is now set to join Swansea.

#MKDons 'keeper Andy Fisher set for a reunion with Russell Martin at #SwanseaCity with #Rovers also monitoring developments. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 7, 2022

That move will of course reunite the goalkeeper with Swansea manager Russell Martin, who he previously played under at MK Dons.

Swansea currently sit 17th in the Championship table, 13 points adrift of the play-off places, and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This looks as though it could be a rather good deal for Swansea to get done in fairness.

With neither Ben Hamer or Steven Benda really nailing down the number one spot for the Swans, it does seem as though the club could do with adding another ‘keeper this month.

Fisher obviously fills that role, and having impressed since being given his chance with MK Dons, he could be a rather reliable option for Martin’s side between the posts.

Indeed, the fact that he is already familiar with Martin from their time with the Dons could help him settle here, making this a smart piece of business for the Championship side.