Swansea City close to completing swoop for 25-year-old following Celtic departure

Oliver Ntcham is currently undergoing a medical with Swansea City following his departure from Celtic, according to The Athletic’s live transfer blog (31/08/21, 12:25).

Ntcham was the subject of a lot of transfer controversy during the January window last term. That came with Ligue 1 Marseille having signed the midfielder from Celtic on loan for the second half of last season.

However, it was a transfer that was not wanted by their manager Andre Villa Boas, who subsequently left the French club shortly afterward. It was not a move that worked out really with him only making four appearances in Ligue 1.

Celtic made the decision to allow the midfielder to leave the club and become a free agent at the start of the month. He has been searching for the right side to join over the last few weeks.

The Scottish Sun’s live transfer blog (31/08/21, 11:45) has revealed that Swansea are interested in adding the 25-year-old to their squad. It is thought that talks have been opened between both parties in the hope an agreement can be reached.

The Athletic’s live transfer blog (31/08/21, 12:25) has suggested that the midfielder is undergoing a medical with the Swans, but that there are still some financial details to sort out before the move can be completed.

The verdict

Ntcham is a player that has shown a lot of quality during his career, but he has lost his way over the past 12 months or so with his Celtic career coming to a disappointing end after he had managed to make well over 100 appearances for them and won many domestic titles.

The 25-year-old really needs a fresh start and a move to Swansea on a free transfer would give him the platform to get his career back on track and maybe the chance to prove a point to Celtic.

Swansea could do with some added quality and depth in the midfield area and Ntcham has the pedigree to suggest that he would be able to bring a lot to the table for the Swans in the Championship.

The midfielder has the technical ability that should mean he is well suited to Russell Martin’s style of play and if he can get hold of the midfielder and get the best out of him then this is a worthwhile move for them to complete.