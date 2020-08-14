Swansea City close in on fresh transfer agreement with Newcastle United

Swansea City are set to sign goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on loan from Newcastle United ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Woodman enjoyed a hugely impressive loan spell in Wales during the previous campaign, making 43 appearances for Steve Cooper’s side, who finished in the Championship play-offs.

Of course, Woodman didn’t feature in the two-legs against Brentford in the play-off semi-finals after picking up an injury late in the defeat to Leeds United as the run-in intensified.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Swansea City actually true?

1 of 10 Swansea won 18 league matches during the 2019/20 season. True or false? True False

However, that might not have been the 23-year-old’s last outing for the Swans, with Cooper looking to link back up with the goalkeeper.

As per reports emerging from Ian Mitchelmore at Swansea City Live, Woodman is set to re-sign for Swansea ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, which is now just around the corner and set to kick-off next month.

Stoke working hard to land Steven Fletcher, a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday. He’s had talks with Celtic already this summer. — Pete Smith (@PeteSmith1983) August 14, 2020

Woodman has only four starts to his name for Newcastle, who he has been with his entire senior career.

Loans with the likes of Hartlepool, Kilmarnock, Crawley and Aberdeen came before his move to Swansea, but his spell at the Liberty Stadium was his first taste of a really competitive standard in the upper echelons of the Football League.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Swansea.

Woodman was excellent for them on loan and was a big reason why Swansea were able to reach the play-offs.

It was disappointing for him to miss out against Brentford and, had he been around, things might have been a little bit different.

He will hope he can help Swansea go one step further next season.

Thoughts? Let us know!