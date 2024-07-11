Highlights Swansea City interested in South Korean duo Oh Hyeon-gyu and Lee Gi-hyuk for striker and centre-back positions.

Transfer strategy shift sees Swansea looking abroad for talent, also targeting Portuguese midfielder and South Korean winger.

South Korean market becoming a focus for Swansea as they aim to rebuild after a disappointing summer transfer window.

Swansea City are interested in South Korean duo Oh Hyeon-gyu from Celtic, and Gangwon defender Lee Gi-hyuk, according to reports from their homeland.

South Korean football expert Joel Kim reported that Swansea are interested in the duo, while BBC Wales football correspondent Ian Mitchelmore has reported that there's certainly Swans interest in Celtic striker Oh.

This isn't Swansea's first venture into the South Korean market this summer, with Gwanju winger Eom Ji-Sung set to complete a move to south Wales, and it's clear that the club's scouts are looking for talented players away from the usual go-to destinations that Championship clubs conduct their business in.

Swansea City's interest in Oh Hyeon-gyu and Lee Gi-hyuk

Swansea City are in desperate need of a new striker this summer following Jerry Yates' departure on loan to Derby County, while Jamal Lowe, who spent last season on loan in SA1, has joined Sheffield Wednesday.

This leaves just Liam Cullen and Mykola Kukharevych as the club's striking options, with the latter playing just 27 minutes of football since Luke Williams' arrival in January and unlikely to feature prominently in his plans going forward.

Celtic striker Oh joined the Bhoys from K-League side Suwon Samsung Bluewings in January 2023, and he made a decent start to life in Scotland under Ange Postecoglou as he scored seven times for the club in 21 games during the second half of the 2022/23 season.

However, the 23-year-old hasn't featured as prominently under Brendan Rodgers, and he played just 26 times in all competitions, finding the back of the net on five occasions.

This leaves the 11-cap South Korean international with a record of 12 goals in 47 appearances for the club, but he has been the subject of interest from Belgian side Genk, so Swansea face stiff competition for the striker.

Oh Hyeon-gyu's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Suwon Samsung Bluewings 2019-23 53 14 3 Gimcheon Sangmu (Loan) 2020-21 40 9 6 Celtic 2023- 47 12 0

BBC Wales' Ian Mitchelmore reported via X that "a deal might prove tricky" despite Swansea's interest, so it remains to be seen if the side from south Wales will get their man.

Meanwhile, Swansea will be looking to add to their strength in depth at centre-back following Nathan Wood's departure for Southampton, and Bashir Humphreys' return to Chelsea following his loan spell, hence their interest in Gangwon defender Lee.

The 23-year-old made 19 appearances for his club in the K-League last season, and has previously played for the likes of Suwon FC and Jeju United.

Lee is more of an unknown quantity, but he's a regular starter for his side in the K-League, and he has one cap for South Korea to his name, so he's clearly a talented player too.

Swansea City are looking to utilise foreign markets this summer

Swansea City have opted for a change of transfer strategy this summer, and they've been looking to sign players from leagues abroad rather than players already plying their trade in England.

South Korean winger Eom Ji-Sung and Portuguese midfielder Gonçalo Franco are set to join the club from Gwanju and Moreirense respectively, while their links to Oh and Lee suggest that South Korea is a market that they could have joy in this summer.

It's not unheard of for Championship clubs to sign players from South Korea, but Swansea seem to be making a deliberate effort to recruit talented players from the K-League this summer.

Related Swansea City must make brave decision and move on from fan favourite: View Jamie Paterson is now a free agent but his Swansea City future is undecided

Swansea's 2023 summer transfer business was largely a disaster, minus the odd anomaly, so the club have recognised they need a change of tack if they're to have any joy this time around.

It's an exciting time for Swansea fans seeing their club linked with players from abroad, and they'll be hoping it continues for the foreseeable future.