Swansea City have been cautioned over their pursuit of Southampton winger Sam Amo-Ameyaw, with the disappointment left by Charles Sagoe Jr's loan deal from Arsenal last year remaining very much in the memory.

The Welsh side will be desperate for a degree of redemption in the final days of the window to supply some much-needed green chutes of positivity, with January having been a miserable old month at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Indeed, Swansea lost five of the six games they played across the month, including heavy defeats to Norwich City, bitter rivals Cardiff City, Southampton and Portsmouth.

The mood is in desperate need of uplift, amid growing pressure on head coach Luke Williams, while Matt Grimes' impending switch to Coventry City has only further soured the feeling around the club, which Swansea will be looking to alleviate by adding to the one signing - Hannes Delcroix - they have made this month.

Swansea City's interest in Southampton FC's Sam Amo-Ameyaw

As exclusively revealed by FLW on Friday morning, Swansea are keen to land a loan deal for the highly-rated teenage winger, who is poised to leave Southampton in a bid for regular football throughout the remainder of the campaign.

Reports elsewhere suggest both Derby County and Cardiff are among a number of Championship clubs to have launched enquiries, but with the latter now closing in on Leicester City prodigy Will Alves, any real interest from the Bluebirds does feel unlikely.

The 18-year-old has struggled for Premier League minutes this season but remains a richly-promising talent, having impressed in cameo appearances under ex-Saints and Swans boss Russell Martin last time out.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw's career stats, via FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 1 0 0 2023/24 7 0 0 2024/25 4 1 0

Amo-Ameyaw even managed to score his first professional goal in an EFL Cup victory over Cardiff earlier back in August, and with Swansea clearly in need of additional wide options, he could prove to be an exciting signing if the club can get a deal over the line.

Swansea City receive Charles Sagoe Jr caution over Southampton, Sam Amo-Ameyaw transfer hunt

FLW asked our Jack Army fan pundit, Will Hughes, if he would welcome the arrival of Amo-Ameyaw. Will is impressed with what he has seen from the Southampton prospect in flashes, but remains cautious given how a similar deal struck for Arsenal's Charles Sagoe Jr this time last year played out.

Sagoe Jr, who arrived in SA1 with a more-than-credible reputation within the youth game, curiously made just two substitute appearances for Swansea between February and May, leaving many supporters to question the purpose and strategy behind the signing in the first place.

The 20-year-old has recently returned to North London from a disappointing loan stint with League One strugglers Shrewsbury Town, where he failed to contribute a goal or assist in 18 matches. Will, then, is understandably cautious and hopes Amo-Ameyaw could have more success than Sagoe Jr did with the side.

"I have been very clear that I think we need to strengthen out wide this window," Will told FLW.

"I can't say Amo-Ameyaw was at the top of my list when it came to potential incomings, but from what I have seen, which I must say isn't much, he would be a decent option.

"As I understand it, he is highly-rated at Southampton and, looking at his highlights, he seems like a box of tricks. He's very skillful and is a player who likes to drive forward, beat a man and try and get a shot off, which is something we need.

"However, I am a little bit apprehensive with a move, just because we had a very similar situation last season when Charles Sagoe Jr joined us on loan from Arsenal on the deadline. From there, he went on to make just two substitute appearances for the rest of the season. It was a move that really didn't work out.

"But I am hoping that, if we manage to land this signing, it turns out to be the complete opposite of that one. But I will say there are similarities with the two signings. What with the timing, the profile, the age, it just seems to be a little bit similar.

"If we were to loan in any Premier League winger, the number one pick for me would've been Louie Barry from Aston Villa. I've been very vocal on social media that we should've signed him, but we crazily weren't in for him at all.

"He's a player I rate really highly, and I think Hull have got a really good player there.

"But I do hope it's not a case of us just signing Amo-Ameyaw because he's available like we seemingly have done in the past with players, without giving much thought if they're going to have an impact or being a squad player.

"But I must say, if he does end up coming I will get behind him and won't judge him until I've seen him play in a Swans kit."