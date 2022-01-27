Swansea City casting eyes over 20-year-old

Swansea City are considering a swoop for non-league goalkeeper Harry Seaden, with the Welsh outfit having brought the player in on a temporary trial basis as reported by The Echo.

The Swans have already brought in one shot-stopper so far this month by completing a deal for MK Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher from MK Dons. However, that might not be the end of their recruitment in that area.

Whilst a trial does not necessarily mean the player will be snapped up, Russell Martin must at least see some talent in the 20-year-old to have allowed him to come to the Liberty Stadium on a trial basis.

The player currently plies his trade for Southend United in the National League. The side are struggling in that division right now but Seaden has managed to get out onto the pitch for the club during that time and has looked solid enough.

Now, he could be on his way into the EFL, with Swansea running the rule over him while they can. He can’t feature for their first-team but is able to play games for the club’s reserve side and is likely to do so while they consider what to do with the shot-stopper.

He isn’t currently playing at Southend either, meaning the club won’t currently miss him while he is at the Liberty Stadium. If he impresses Russell Martin, then he may not need to go back to Roots Hall anyway, as the Welsh outfit could snap him up and bring him in as a potential future talent for the club.

The Verdict

Harry Seaden must possess some talent for Swansea to consider bringing him in and allowing him to play for them on a trial basis means Russell Martin must certainly see some potential in him.

He isn’t getting a game at Southend but when he has played in the National League for the club he has looked fairly solid. Considering his age as well, there is every chance he could develop into an even better goalkeeper down the line and considering the fee the Swans may have to pay it could be a gamble worth taking.

The Welsh outfit are doing the best possible thing that they can do with him now by bringing him in on a trial, as it will allow them to get a proper look at him and see if he fits into the way they want to play without the need to even secure him to a short-term contract.

If they like what they see, they can then put terms on the table – and if he impresses, then for the fee he would cost, it would certainly be a bit of business worth doing by Swansea.