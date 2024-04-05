Highlights Swans secure Nathan Wood for another year, preventing free transfer.

Wood's potential attracts big bids from top clubs like Arsenal.

Wood must decide on long-term deal to stay at Swansea or cash in.

Swansea City have been boosted by the news that centre-back Nathan Wood will remain at the club next season after taking up the option to extend his contract by an extra year.

The 21-year-old saw his deal in south Wales expire this summer, but the club have given themselves some security by extending his deal, which means he's unable to leave for free this summer.

Wood was the subject of transfer interest from Southampton last summer, with Saints boss Russell Martin clearly a big fan of the player after bringing him to Swansea in the summer of 2022 from Middlesbrough.

Swansea turned down bids of £10million for Wood last summer, so it would have been a disaster had they lost him for free this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Swans will now cash in on Wood this summer, but they have given themselves the option to do so, and it will probably come down to whether the player is willing to sign a new long-term deal or not.

Nathan Wood could make Swansea City a lot of money

When Swansea City announced the signing of Nathan Wood in June 2022, the vast majority of the Jack Army had never heard of the young centre-back.

After coming through the ranks at Middlesbrough, the youngster had struggled on loan with Scottish side Hibernian during the 2021/22 season, and he looked like a signing for the future, rather than someone who'd come straight into the first-team fold.

For a fee of just £400k, Wood was a low-risk, high-reward signing, and it's certainly proven good business for the Swans.

Wood came straight into the first-team for Swansea, and made 43 appearances in all competitions last season, putting in some very impressive performances, particularly at the end of last season when his side went unbeaten for the last nine games of the season.

His performances towards the end of the 2022/23 season saw the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham credited with an interest in signing him, and it's clear that Swansea will make a substantial profit on the £400k they paid for him in 2022.

Many supporters questioned the decision to turn down £10m from Southampton, particularly with his deal set to expire this summer, but the additional 12 months on his contract should put supporters' minds at ease.

It remains to be seen if Swansea will receive any big money bids for Wood this summer, but the club would be silly not to consider selling him this summer.

Wood has been a great signing for more reason than one, and it's vital for a club of Swansea's size to make a big profit on the player.

Nathan Wood's 2023/24 season

The 2023/24 season has been a more difficult one for Nathan Wood, but there have been some signs in recent weeks that he's getting back to his best.

Swansea have struggled this season, and have seen Luke Williams replace Michael Duff as Swansea sacked a manager for the first time since being relegated to the Championship in 2018.

It's been a frustrating time for the defender, with an injury sustained against Sheffield Wednesday in September keeping him out of action until the end of December.

This means that he's played just 27 games in all competions, and has struggled to get going in a Swansea side that's had some defensive woes, conceding five against Southampton and Bournemouth, and four against Leeds.

However, after a run of games, Wood is starting to show why he's attracted transfer interest in the past.

Nathan Wood's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) Appearances Middlesbrough 2018-22 14 Crewe Alexandra (Loan) 2020-21 12 Hibernian (Loan) 2021-22 1 Swansea City 2022- 70 Stats accurate as of 5th April 2024

Nathan Wood's future at Swansea will likely come down to whether he's able to agree a new long-term deal with the club this summer.

If Wood signs a new deal, Swansea will look to keep hold of him for at least another season before selling him for a huge profit.

However, if Wood doesn't sign a new long-term deal the Swans should cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him on a free the following summer, which would be a disaster after turning down £10million in the past.

Whilst it's great news that Wood's extended his deal by 12 months, he may not be a Swansea player next season unless a longer deal can be thrashed out this summer.