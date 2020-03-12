Swansea City boss offers injury update on Jordon Garrick and Bersant Celina

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has hinted that attacking duo Jordon Garrick and Bersant Celina could be available to face Middlesbrough after overcoming their respective fitness troubles.

The south Wales side travel to Teesside on Saturday as they seek to end their three-game winless run which would propel their Championship play-off push, and it now appears as though two of Swansea’s recent absentees will be available for selection.

Garrick was sidelined for the recent West Brom clash due to illness while Celina has been missing from the last three matches due to the same reason, but it seems they are back in contention to play a role during the clash with relegation-threatened Boro.

Speaking via the club’s Twitter, Cooper confirmed news of the duo’s potential return to the squad, but he also revealed that Wayne Routledge remains on the treatment table alongside long-term absentees Mike van der Hoorn and George Byers.

🗣️ Team news: “Jordon’s back in training. Bersant’s back on the training pitch today, so he may be in contention for the weekend. Mike (van der Hoorn), Wayne (Routledge) and George (Byers) are still unavailable.” — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 12, 2020

Garrick has made quite an impression since his return from injury back in February with the winger having now scored two goals in the four appearances since his comeback, while he made his full league debut during his last outing against Blackburn.

Meanwhile, Celina has experienced trouble hitting his best form of late as he has only registered three assists all campaign, while the Kosovo international has not netted since August in what has been a mixed season for the midfielder who thrived last term.

The Verdict

It will come as a major boost for Swansea if both these players are available to feature at the Riverside Stadium, particularly given the Swans are in need of some attacking reinforcement after only finding the net twice in their last three league outings.

Garrick has proven in recent matches how he can offer an exciting wing option for Cooper’s side, while there can be no doubt regarding Celina’s ball-playing ability even though he has received some criticism for his performances in recent months.

However, the fact both players are set to be available for the Boro clash can only be viewed as a good thing, with Cooper now needing all of the squad at his disposal ahead of a competitive final run-in to this Championship season.