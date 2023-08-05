Highlights Leeds United and Leicester City are showing interest in Swansea City's Joel Piroe, but his price tag of around £20 million is currently deterring both clubs.

Leeds United have been linked with Swansea City's Joel Piroe, as well as fellow relegated side Leicester City.

It appears as though this will be the window when Piroe will move on, with the player only having one year left on his contract in South Wales.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has confirmed Leeds' interest in the Dutchman, whilst Leicester City hold interest alongside Italian side Atalanta.

So far, the sticking point has been that the striker's price tag of around £20 million is currently putting Leeds United and Leicester City off, with the Swans demanding a fee that's out of both of their price ranges at this stage.

The 24-year-old has been vital for Swansea in the past two seasons, having scored or assisted 49 goals in 88 Championship games.

However, the Swans may be preparing for life without the striker, with Josh Ginnelly, Jerry Yates, and Mykola Kuharevych all joining the club this summer to bolster their forward line.

As he is in the final year of his deal, Piroe could prove to be a cost-effective signing, and one which guarantees a clinical nature for whoever gets him in attack. His record for Swansea has been exemplary and could be even better in a side that create more at the top end of the division.

Swansea are in a position where they may feel as though they have to sell the player, given that it is their last chance to make any kind of decent money on him and he has been widely tipped to leave in the current window.

Currently, he is expected to lead the line for the opening-day fixture at home to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, but he could be in his final month as a Swansea player.

What's Michael Duff said about Joel Piroe's Swansea future?

Duff was asked about the future of his star striker in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Birmingham. The Swans boss revealed talks had been held with Piroe, and praised the 24-year-old's conduct amid the speculation over his future, whilst also revealing no formal bids had been received thus far.

He said: "I've had conversations with Joel, there's been no bids. Until there's a bid, he's our player. He's been absolutely top-drawer the way he's gone about it all."

What's the striker situation at Leeds and Leicester? Could they sign Piroe?

Leicester have a strong forward line, but that could be subject to change before the end of the transfer window. Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho are both in the final year of their contracts, and Patson Daka remains a Leicester player at present, too.

Leeds, meanwhile, are not well stocked in attack, given the injury issues they have sustained recently. Daniel Farke has confirmed all of Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, and Mateo Joseph are out of this weekend's clash with Cardiff City. That leaves Joe Gelhardt, Willy Gnonto, or Dan James as the likeliest candidates to fill the centre-forward position, but none of them are lone strikers.

Should Swansea sell Piroe?

The best thing for Swansea to do this summer is to cash in on Piroe, whilst they still have a chance to make some money on the forward.

If a bidding war between Leeds and Leicester ensues later in the window, that would probably suit Swansea the most, and drive up the price for the striker.

They will, of course, miss his goals; however, he can raise funds for other areas of the Swansea squad and potentially create them a better overall unit, should they spend the funds wisely.