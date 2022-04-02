Swansea City boss makes admission on Cardiff City’s January transfer window

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has hailed Cardiff City’s transfer business during the winter window, lauding ‘brilliant’ signings as he spoke to Wales Online ahead of this afternoon’s derby.

The Bluebirds were in desperate need of reinforcements at the start of the year in their quest to force their way out of relegation danger, something they didn’t previously look like they could do considering their financial worries from last year.

Chairman Mehmet Dalman previously admitted that the second-tier side were struggling financially due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and were seeking ‘extra finances’, a bleak outlook for Cardiff supporters who had endured an underwhelming summer window under former boss Mick McCarthy last year.

However, the second-tier outfit moved decisively to secure their top targets, with Cody Drameh, Tommy Doyle, Alfie Doughty, Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu all arriving on temporary spells until the end of the season.

This business has been particularly important with two key assets in Ryan Giles and Kieffer Moore leaving the club in January, departures that would have threatened the Welsh outfit’s second-tier status without adequate replacements coming in.

Thankfully for manager Steve Morison, all five have made a real impact, with Drameh showing his quality going forward, Hugill vastly improving from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion and Ikpeazu scoring vital winners against the likes of Barnsley and Derby County to get them out of danger.

Counterpart Martin has commented on this business – and admitted he is just as impressed as many others with the transfer deals their arch-rivals were able to get over the line.

He said: “They made some brilliant signings in January in terms of improving their squad.

“They’ve added athleticism and players back from loans who have really helped them.”

The Verdict:

You could pick out each loanee and praise them for their contribution to the cause, not just on the pitch but they must have also provided value off the pitch for Cardiff to rise in the fashion they have done since their arrivals at the start of the year.

Hugill and Ikpeazu have provided them with a real presence up top and although the likes of Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill have already impressed in forward areas, having more experienced heads who are more accustomed to the physical demands of the division has helped.

Moving on to Drameh, his arrival has not just been important to his own development and Cardiff as a whole with his attacking contributions, but also Perry Ng who has been exceptional at centre-back since the Leeds United loanee’s arrival.

Arguably, it was Drameh’s arrival that caused Ng’s shift to the centre on a longer-term basis and after doing well there, he has established himself as a real option there, potentially altering the Bluebirds’ summer transfer priorities as a result.

They will be hoping to be just as shrewd in the summer, although the fact they are likely to bring in quite a few loanees again won’t exactly allow them to build for the long term, an issue they will be looking to address with more money if enough funds are generated.