Swansea City manager Luke Williams has played down speculation linking him with a move to fellow Championship side West Brom.

The Baggies are searching for a new manager after Carlos Corberan departed for Spanish giants Valencia, and Williams' name has been mentioned as a potential replacement, with journalist Chris Lepkowski stating that the Swansea boss has some support from the club.

However, Wales Online have reported that West Brom have not made any contact with Williams or his representatives, and while Williams played down links with the Baggies in the aftermath of his side's win over Luton Town, he failed to categorically rule out a move to The Hawthorns.

Williams is approaching a full year as Swansea boss, and the improvement in his side has been clear to see, so it's no surprise that he's attracting interest from a club of West Brom's stature.

After his side made it back-to-back wins with a late 2-1 win over Luton, Williams was asked about the links with a move to West Brom, and he appeared to play down the speculation.

The ex-Notts County boss said: "I love Swansea so we'll see. I don't believe that's true for a start. Secondly, we have a game every three days so I've well and truly got my head down and I'm not interested in that for the time being.

"I think we're really in the middle of something here. I hope it's just the middle if that makes sense. I don't want to sound like Churchill, but I don't think it's the beginning, and I don't think it's the end.

"We're trying to do something here and there's a nice energy inside the stadium when we play. There are players becoming more exciting and players that we're starting to really trust and buy into.

"I want the fans to buy into the players and start to get a great feeling when they see them on the pitch, and for the players on the pitch to feel the warmth coming back from the fans.

"I'm hoping we're in the middle of something. Let's continue to try and build that.

"They can phone my agent and leave me to do my job here. That's the reason for having the agent!"

Losing Luke Williams would be a huge blow for Swansea City

Swansea have had their fair share of heartbreak when it comes to managers leaving, with the likes of Roberto Martinez, Brendan Rodgers and Russell Martin all departing for other clubs in years gone by, and losing Williams would be just as much of a blow.

Despite having a small squad and a lack of resources compared to some of their Championship rivals, the 43-year-old has turned Swansea into a competitive outfit, and they sit just four points outside the play-off places.

Championship table - 30/12/2024 Position Club P GD Pts 6th Middlesbrough 24 10 37 7th Watford 23 2 37 8th West Brom 24 9 36 9th Swansea City 24 4 33 10th Bristol City 24 2 33 11th Sheffield Wednesday 24 -4 33

It's fair to say that Swansea are punching above their weight this season, and Williams has implemented an exciting style of play which has seen them find their scoring boots in recent weeks.

Swansea will feel that if they keep Williams there's no reason why they can't compete for a play-off place during the second half of the season, and things are really beginning to click at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Losing Williams to a Championship rival would seriously sting Swansea and their supporters, and they'll be hoping there's no concrete interest in the 43-year-old in the coming weeks.