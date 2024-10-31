Swansea City boss Luke Williams has revealed that the club did pursue a move for Siriki Dembele this summer, but they missed out on a deal for the winger.

The 28-year-old had been with Birmingham City, where he was one of a few to impress despite their relegation to League One.

So, a move was always a possibility this summer, and a host of clubs were linked with the attacker, and it was Oxford United who eventually won the race for his signature.

Luke Williams confirms Swansea City interest in Siriki Dembele

However, it appears the ex-Bournemouth man had the chance to move to the Swans, as Williams told Wales Online that they were in for the player after rumours claimed they were keen - and he wasn’t too sure why they missed out on Dembele.

“There was [truth in that]. We weren’t able to reach a deal. I think is a very good player, a very accomplished player. I can’t tell you what they offered him because I don’t know.

“Maybe the player just preferred the club or the manager. I don't know exactly what the reason was. But I know we were not in the running in the end.”

Siriki Dembele could have succeeded at Swansea City

Dembele has yet to score and only has one assist for Oxford so far, so it’s not like he is a deal that the club are regretting right now, even if he has contributed to their good start to the campaign.

Nevertheless, you can see why Swansea were interested, and he is the sort of player that could have flourished under the guidance of Williams.

We know that they play a specific way, and they also don’t have the biggest budget, so it is difficult for the recruitment team, but Dembele was someone they thought was a realistic option, but obviously it didn’t happen.

Swansea City need attacking reinforcements in January

Bringing in attacking reinforcements has to be a priority for Swansea in January because they are struggling so much in the final third right now.

In fairness, the team is creating opportunities, as they are 12th when it comes to xG, but they have scored just eight times, which is the lowest in the league.

Therefore, it’s clear where the problem lies, and whilst Williams will hope some of it is just bad luck and poor finishing that will be rectified, it’s also evident that they are lacking that individual quality where it matters.

Swansea City Attacking Stats (Source: FotMob) League Rank Possession 61.2% 1st Goals 8 24th Big Chances Missed 14 14th xG 14.1 12th Accurate Crosses Per Match 5.8 3rd Touches in Opposition Box 242 16th

So, they are sure to be in the market for at least one attacker, but it remains to be seen what sort of player they are able to attract in January.

That is a long way away right now though, and the boss will be working on solutions in the short-term, as Swansea look to get some results to climb the table and to increase the gap to the relegation zone.

Williams’ men are back in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Oxford, with Dembele sure to play some part for the hosts.