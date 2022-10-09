Swansea City boss issues verdict on Sunderland following yesterday’s clash

Swansea City boss Russell Martin believes Sunderland will cause other sides issues in the Championship because of their energy, offering a positive verdict on yesterday’s visitors to his side’s media team.

Tony Mowbray’s side have made a reasonably bright start to the season, currently sitting in 11th position with the Black Cats going unbeaten in nine of their 13 league games so far this season.

However, they have failed to win any of their last four league games with their lack of forward options punishing them, with Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms both out of action at this stage and the Wearside outfit scoring just once in their last three league games.

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Sunderland players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 Will Grigg? Yes No

They have managed to shine without the key duo in a couple of games though, managing to adapt well to Simms’ withdrawal at Reading as they recorded a 3-0 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium before securing a 2-2 draw against Watford shortly before the international break.

Dragging themselves into the promotion mix at that point, they have fallen away slightly with their recent results and their 2-1 loss away at Swansea yesterday afternoon hasn’t helped their cause.

But the Swans’ manager Martin was complimentary of his side’s opponents following the game.

He said: “I like Sunderland and how they play, they have some really good players and they will cause teams problems because of their energy.

“But we showed resistance, togetherness, determination and desire to protect what we had.”

The Verdict:

The Black Cats are certainly an exciting team and they have the ability to be a force in the future as well with many of their players being in the early stages of their careers.

The likes of Bailey Wright and Danny Batth may be coming towards the latter stages of their playing careers – but Jewison Bennette and Dan Neil are two players that look set to be stars in the future.

Mowbray has a good track record of nurturing young players and was especially effective at it when he was at Ewood Park, so it will be interesting to see how the team develops under his stewardship.

On paper, they recruited reasonably well in the summer with the likes of Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke only likely to get better considering their age and you wouldn’t bet against them having more productive windows in the future.

Even if their transfer budget is limited at some points, Mowbray has already shown he can operate effectively with little money at his disposal, so that should bode well for the coming years.