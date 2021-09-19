Swansea City boss highlights key traits that salvaged draw at Luton

Swans boss Russell Martin praised his players for their courage and character following a spectacular comeback in the second half against Luton Town to earn themselves a point.

Swansea conceded three times in the opening 24 minutes at Kenilworth Road to give themselves a lot of work to do in what was a feisty encounter.

Can you get 24/24 on this Swansea strikers quiz?

1 of 24 Ivor Allchurch scored how many goals for Swansea City? 133 116 124 129

But it was the fightback in the second half that Martin was keen to highlight after the Swans looked a completely different side after the break. They got themselves a point thanks to goals from Jamie Paterson, Oliver Ntcham, and an equaliser in stoppage time from Joel Piroe.

Martin was initially disappointed with the first half that allowed Luton a three-goal advantage, he told the official Swansea City website: “First of all, let’s get the negative out of the way – the first half was nowhere near where we want to be or have been in the last two games”

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

But Martin was quick to praise the players for the second half showing: “The second half was incredible. I’m so grateful to the guys and so proud of them – the guys that came on, and the players who were already on the pitch feeling that pain, that took some real courage to dig in and to play that way.

“We were outstanding and we should have won it in the end. It was attack versus defence in the second half. They had a couple of moments on the counter, but that will happen when we play like that.

“The players took big responsibility. They showed how much they believed in it, and each other.”

The Verdict

It was a competitive game at Kenilworth Road to say the least, where Swansea dominated the ball, but Luton dominated the chances.

Russell Martin’s side have built themselves a solid platform in their last few games but that all went out the window in a 24 minute period against Luton.

If the Swans are to gather momentum this season, they have to impose themselves earlier in games in order to turn those draws into wins.

Even so, that fightback could now inspire increased confidence within the Swansea squad, and give them some much needed momentum as they look to finally get their season going in the next few weeks.