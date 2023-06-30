Swansea City have beaten four other Championship clubs to recruit out-of-contract attacker Josh Ginnelly, as per an update from Keith Downie.

The 26-year-old had been at Scottish Premiership side Hearts - and they fought to try and keep him with his contract expiring this summer.

But despite their best efforts, the club confirmed yesterday morning that he wouldn't be signing a new deal to extend his stay, amid interest from other clubs.

What competition did Swansea City face for Josh Ginnelly?

Although the four second-tier sides haven't been named, the fact there were so many teams in the race for him just goes to show how much of a coup it would be if they manage to fully finalise this deal.

With an agreement being struck between the 26-year-old and the player, it looks as though they have now won the race for his signature, something that will come as a relief to Michael Duff who will want to bring in his top targets following his arrival at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Downie believes Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel-Aviv had also joined the race, reinforcing the competition that the Swans had to fight off to win this race.

The club's owners, who moved quickly to finalise Duff's appointment following Russell Martin's departure, should also be praised for their part in this signing because they may not have been able to pull it off if the ex-Barnsley boss wasn't in place.

Is Josh Ginnelly a good signing for Swansea City?

With Michael Obafemi already leaving and Joel Piroe potentially on his way out this summer, the Swans are in desperate need of attacking firepower and Ginnelly can bring them.

Able to play as a winger and striker, he could do a good job in numerous roles, with his versatility potentially allowing Duff to switch systems if he wants to,

Scoring 13 goals and recording seven assists in 41 competitive appearances last season, that isn't a shabby record and he also had the opportunity to play in a European competition.

At 26, he could even get better in the next couple of years and that's what makes this signing such an exciting one.

You would certainly back him to be a success in South Wales - but he will need to make a good start to life at the club if he wants to start straight away and have a good chance of retaining his spot in the first 11.