Highlights Swansea City are interested in signing Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who currently has limited first-team chances at Brighton.

Rushworth's chances of being a regular starter at Brighton may have been harmed by the arrival of new signing Bart Verbruggen.

Brighton's keenness to get him to sign a new deal is a key reason why Swansea haven't been able to get a loan deal over the line.

Swansea City are keen on a move for Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, according to Wales Online.

At this stage, his first-team chances at the Amex Stadium look set to be limited. Not only do they have the likes of Robert Sanchez and Jason Steele at their disposal, but Kjell Scherpen, Tom McGill and new signing Bart Verbruggen are all available as options.

Verbruggen is only 20 at this stage but could become a real star in the future - and his arrival has probably harmed Rushworth's chances of being a regular starter in the long term.

With this, the latter will need to secure as much game time under his belt as possible to put himself in the shop window and give himself the best chance of enjoying a successful career.

What is the main barrier blocking Carl Rushworth from making a potential move to Swansea City?

Wales Online believes Brighton are keen to get Rushworth to sign a new contract before he heads out on loan.

He last signed a deal during the early stages of last year to extend his stay on the south coast until the summer of 2025 - but if he goes out on a season-long loan this summer - he will only have one year left on his deal by the time he returns.

That would leave the Seagulls in a weak negotiating position and even though the shot-stopper isn't a key first-teamer right now, Roberto De Zerbi's side will be keen to generate as much as they possibly can for him if they do decide to cash in on him.

The Seagulls' keenness to get the 22-year-old to put pen to paper on a new deal is reportedly the key reason why a loan exit hasn't materialised at this point.

Would Carl Rushworth be a good signing for Swansea City?

The Swans could benefit from having another keeper at their disposal to increase competition in the goalkeeping department.

Rushworth won't be coming to the Swansea.com Stadium to sit on the bench either, so he will be pushing Andy Fisher all the way for a starting spot and that could help to maximise performance levels.

The goalkeeping area is often one of the most important departments because the margin for error is extremely small, so the Swans should definitely be looking to strengthen this area.

From Brighton and Rushworth's perspective, they need to choose a club where he's likely to get plenty of first-team football under his belt and that may not come in South Wales.

However, if he's guaranteed regular starts at the Swansea.com Stadium, that could be a good destination to go to because you would back the Welsh outfit to achieve a respectable finish under Michael Duff, who has enjoyed a successful managerial career so far.

But with Fisher also at the club and Steven Benda to come back at some point too, regular starts surely can't be guaranteed for the Brighton man.

With this in mind, this potential move would probably be better for Swansea than it would be for the shot-stopper and Brighton. However, there's a chance the keeper could be a success in Wales.