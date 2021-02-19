Swansea City backed by Sky expert to keep title challenge on track against Huddersfield Town

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton is expecting Swansea City to pile the pressure further on Huddersfield Town this weekend when the pair meet in the Championship.

The Terriers and the Swans could not be having more different campaigns at the moment with the former falling down the league table at an alarming rate and the latter challenging Norwich and Brentford for the title.

Indeed, it looks a little bit of a mismatch this weekend between two sides in very different positions and Prutton is expecting a routine away win for Steve Cooper’s side with him quoted by his Sky prediction column as saying:

“Huddersfield are the only side in the Championship without a win in 2021. It’s been a tough little spell for them and they have gone a bit backwards under Carlos Corberan.

“Swansea showed their character winning late against Nottingham Forest in midweek in a game in which they were not brilliant. It showed their quality, and they are strong favourites here. Away win. 0-2.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to see anything other than a Swansea win this weekend, unfortunately for Huddersfield.

Town may well like coming up against a Swans team that likes to play the ball on the deck but Cooper’s men are so hard to break down and the Terriers are not scoring enough goals at the moment.

It does look as though there can only be one result here but, of course, it is the Championship and anything can happen.

Certainly, though, Swansea are the favourites.