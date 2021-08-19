Swansea City attacker could be heading for a temporary exit

Swansea City could send attacker Morgan Whittaker out on loan before the end of the month, as reported by Wales Online.

The report states that new Swansea boss Russell Martin has held talks with several players regarding their futures, with Whittaker emerging as one of those who could leave temporarily, in pursuit of securing regular minutes on the pitch.

No potential destinations have been outlined yet in Wales Online’s report, meaning there is no real indication as to what kind of standard and what division The Swans are hoping for him to depart to.

Whittaker joined Swansea from Derby County in February of this year, after the versatile forward had made 25 appearances since his 2019 debut.

Primarily operating on the right-wing, Whittaker can operate on the other flank too, whilst also being able to play as a number 10.

The young forward has featured 16 times in the league for The Swans since arriving earlier in the year.

The verdict

Whittaker is a player that most would expect has a big future ahead of him at Swansea. He is quick, a direct runner, and has the technical ability to cause problems at Championship level, but the third-tier of English football might be a better destination.

Whittaker could be an excellent signing for a side who will be hoping to compete at the top end of the Championship.

Whittaker will be in pursuit of joining a club where he will see lots of the ball and where he will be able to showcase his attacking capabilities consistently.

The availability of the promising attacker will surely spark the interest of several potential suitors.

