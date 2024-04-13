Highlights Swansea City can start planning for next season as they are comfortably clear of relegation and out of play-off contention in the Championship.

Charlie Patino's future with Arsenal looks uncertain, with reports suggesting the Gunners will cash in on him during the summer transfer window.

Despite his lack of impact in recent games, it is unlikely that Swansea will pursue a permanent deal for Patino, considering his limited role in the squad.

Even with several games of the current campaign to go, Swansea City are one club who look as though they can already start to plan for next season.

Following their 3-0 win over Stoke City on Wednesday night, the Swans are currently 15th in the Championship table.

They are out of the running for a play-off place, and also look to be comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

As a result, they can already start to think about another campaign in the Championship in 2024/25.

Indeed, one player who is currently part of Swansea's first-team squad whose future already looks as though it is on the way to being decided, is Charlie Patino.

Arsenal set to let Charlie Patino go

Back in the summer transfer window, Patino joined Swansea on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Now it looks as though he is set to leave the Gunners on a longer-term basis, when the transfer window opens again at the end of the season.

According to reports from The Evening Standard earlier this week, Arsenal are set to cash in on him when the market reopens.

Patino is entering the final year of his contract at The Emirates this summer, and the club therefore want to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old has also been unable to force his way into the first-team picture in North London, although he does apparently have interest from clubs in Europe, including La Liga.

However, there is an argument that the fact Patino could have other suitors even if he is to leave his parent club, should not be a major concern for those at Swansea.

Midfielder signing hasn't exactly worked out

Since joining Swansea back in the summer, things have not gone exactly as Patino or the club would likely have wanted them to.

In total, Patino has made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Swans, scoring four goals and providing four assists in that time.

Charlie Patino club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 2 1 0 Blackpool 37 3 4 Swansea City 33 4 4 As of 12th April 2024

However, his impact for the club has diminished in more recent times. Of those 33 outings, only 15 of those have been as a starter.

Indeed, he has not been part of a starting lineup in the Championship for the Swans since December, and he has not go on the scoresheet for them in the league during the current calendar year either.

That does seem to suggest that he does not feature heavily in the plans of Luke Williams, who was appointed as the club's manager back in January.

With that in mind, given how tight finances are becoming for many clubs, it is hard to imagine that Swansea would want to invest some of their funds on a permanent deal for Patino come the summer, when they could be spent on players who may have a bigger part to play for the club.

In some cases, outside interest in a loan player who is set to leave his parent club may be a concern for some.

However, it is hard to imagine that will be the case here, given the fact that Patino does not really look to have done enough this season, to generate interest from Swansea in a permanent move.

Taking all that into consideration, it may be no surprise if Arsenal are not the only club within the Football League system, that Patino is bidding farewell to come the summer.