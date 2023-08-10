Highlights Swansea City are in advanced talks to sign Bashir Humphreys from Chelsea, putting them in pole position over other clubs.

Humphreys is a 20-year-old defender who has been with Chelsea since he was a teenager and has shown potential during his time at the club.

The move to Swansea would likely provide Humphreys with the game time he needs to continue improving, and Swansea have a reputation for nurturing young players.

Swansea City are in advanced talks to sign Bashir Humphreys from Chelsea.

According to Football Insider, a breakthrough in negotiations has put the Swans in pole position in the race to sign the defender.

A number of clubs, both in the EFL and abroad, have shown an interest in signing the centre back.

However, it now appears that a move to Swansea is the youngster’s likeliest next destination.

Michael Duff is looking to reinforce his defence before the 1 September deadline, having identified Humphreys as a potential target.

Who is Bashir Humphreys?

The 20-year-old has been with Chelsea since he was a teenager, joining the Blues’ academy in 2017.

He was previously with Reading, starting his youth career with the Royals from a young age.

Humphreys made his Chelsea debut in an FA Cup third round match against Manchester City earlier this year, with the team losing 4-0 at the Etihad.

Following the loss, Humphreys then joined 2. Bundesliga side Paderborn 07, where he went on to feature 12 times.

The defender played a role in helping the German side finish sixth in the table.

Since returning from loan, the youngster has been utilised in pre-season by new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Humphreys has impressed the Argentine, with the London club now keen to get him another loan move in order to continue aiding his development.

Despite featuring in all five of Chelsea’s pre-season friendlies, Humphreys is likely to be too far down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge to receive the game time he needs to continue improving.

What is the latest Swansea City transfer news?

Humphreys won’t be the only Premier League youngster to link up with Duff’s side for this season.

Arsenal’s Charlie Patino is reportedly undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed move to south Wales.

The 19-year-old has agreed to join Swansea after a deal was reached with the Gunners over a temporary exit from the Emirates.

Duff will be looking to make further improvements to his squad in the final weeks of the summer window.

There are three weeks left to complete any deals, with a number of league games to be played between now and then.

Swansea drew their opening fixture of the new Championship season, a 1-1 result against Birmingham City.

Duff’s team also progressed to the second round of the EFL Cup midweek with a 3-0 win over Northampton Town on Tuesday.

Up next for Swansea is a trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom on 12 August.

Will Bashir Humphreys be a good signing for Swansea City?

Duff has utilised a back-three defensive line since joining Swansea so reinforcing his options with another addition makes sense.

Humphreys has impressed at Chelsea since returning from Germany, so there should be some optimism that he is ready for Championship action.

The 20-year-old has a lot of potential, and Swansea have proven themselves as a good breeding ground for young players looking to gain first team experience.

This could be a great deal that works out for both parties, with Swansea strengthening their defence and with the Chelsea starlet getting the game time he needs.