Swansea City's fantastic run of form towards the end of the 2022-23 season wasn't enough to get them into the Championship play-offs, and it looks like they're going to have to deal with major changes this summer.

Talisman Joel Piroe is being linked with a move away and they look likely to have to appoint a new head coach in the near future.

Their future planning though is being held up by a wrangle involving their current boss Russell Martin and Southampton.

What is the latest on Russell Martin's situation at Swansea City?

Martin has one year remaining on his contract at Swansea but he looks set to move on to a division rival in Southampton, who have just been relegated from the Premier League.

The only issue remains compensation - there are two different figures in Martin's contract with the higher one being to Premier League clubs and the lower figure being to Championship outfits, and the argument is that the Saints approached when officially still part of the top flight of English football.

The issue is expected to get sorted eventually though and Swansea have been linked with a number of names to replace Martin.

Who do Swansea City want to replace Russell Martin as head coach?

Former USA manager Gregg Berhalter was believed to be a target as well as ex-Brighton manager Oscar Garcia, with Tottenham Hotspor coach Ryan Mason also being linked.

Reports suggested in the last week that Brendan Rodgers' right-hand man Chris Davies - who was assistant to the Northern Irishman at Swansea between 2010 and 2012 - became the first-choice of the Swansea board, but a new name has emerged and that is of Carl Hoefkens.

According to Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri, the 44-year-old has been approached by Swansea - as well as divisional rivals Leicester City - in regards to becoming the South Wales outfit's next boss.

Who is Carl Hoefkens?

Hoefkens was a defender in his playing days and was capped 22 times for the Belgium national team - he also played in England after joining Stoke City in 2005.

He moved on to West Brom two years later in 2007 but the club he appeared for most was Club Brugge, who he played 134 times for between 2009 and 2013.

Following his retirement, Hoefkens re-joined Brugge as a youth coach and was then positioned in the first-team as a specialist member of staff to help youth players transition to the senior squad.

In May 2022 he was handed the chance to become head coach of Brugge which he accepted, but by the end of the year he had been sacked despite winning 15 of his 27 matches in charge and guiding the club into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League - he however left them in fourth position in the Belgian Pro League.