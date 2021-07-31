Swansea City appointment on hold as Russell Martin detail emerges

Russell Martin is set to be in the MK Dons dugout this afternoon despite agreeing to take over as manager of Swansea City.

Martin has been strongly linked with the vacant role at the Liberty Stadium following Steve Cooper’s decision to leave the Championship side.

With Jody Morris also in the frame, Swansea have now made an official approach for Martin, with an appointment edging closer.

According to Sam Wallace of the Telegraph, a three-year deal has been agreed in principle between the club and the 35-year-old.

But despite agreeing to take over in South Wales, Martin is set to be in the dugout as MK Dons take on AFC Bournemouth in the first round of the Carabao Cup this afternoon.

This afternoon’s clash looks set to be Martin’s final game in charge of MK, having taken charge in November 2019.

The former Norwich City man has won 30 out of 79 games in charge of MK, guiding them to 13th in League One last season.

The Verdict

This is quite an interesting update.

Realistically, the Carabao Cup won’t be a priority for MK Dons this season, but it is important that they start the season well.

Today’s game is good preparation for the league game, and if they can pull off an upset, then it would give them real confidence ahead of next week’s clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Martin will remain professional, but it will be slightly odd to see him in the dugout when he could well be announced as Swansea’s new boss hours after.