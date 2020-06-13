Swansea City announce off-field departure

Swansea City have confirmed that ex-player Leon Britton has stepped down from his role as Sporting Director at the club.

Britton made well over 500 appearances in two separate spells at Swansea City. He won three promotions with the club, as well as the League Cup in 2013.

He announced his retirement at the end of the 2017/18 season and opted to become an adviser to the club. After over a year in the job, Britton was made Sporting Director – the role which he held for nine months up until now.

Swansea have had a turbulent recent history since dropping out of the Premier League in 2018, having seen Graham Potter take a stint in charge before heading for Brighton, and a now a new approach taken with Steve Cooper’s appointment.

Speaking to www.swanseacity.com about his decision to step down, Britton said:

“I’m obviously disappointed to leave. But the time is right for me to take a break, spend some quality time with my family and enjoy the freedom and flexibility of a ‘normal’ life.”

Britton has been invested in football since the age of eight – he was signed into the Chelsea academy before later moving onto Arsenal, and eventually West Ham.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Swansea City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Rhian Brewster has scored higher or lower than 5 goals for Swansea? Higher Lower

“I was always going to take some time out when I finished playing, but Trevor (Birch) asked me to help him in his restructure of the football side of the club when he arrived; a task that escalated following the departure of Graham Potter to Brighton,” continued Britton.

“I said I would help because I love the club, always will, but it was always my intention to step back once things had settled down, which it has following the arrival of Steve (Cooper) and Andy (Scott).

“I will keep in touch with the club and help wherever I can because the Swans and the fans mean everything to me. I really hope it’s not the end of my close relationship with the club and I can come back in some capacity sometime in the future.’’

Britton is nothing short of a Swansea City legend, and although fans will be disappointed to hear about his decision to leave, they’ll respect it none the less.

This season has been a better one than expected for Swansea. They looked like early contenders for the Championship title but results soon dropped off, and they fell into the mid-table pack.

Sitting in 11th-place though, just three points off the top-six, Cooper will still have his sights set on the play-offs when the Championship resumes this weekend, with nine games left to play.

The verdict

Britton will forever be remembered by Swansea fans whether he’s still working for the club or not. He was a tremendous servant to the club and although fans will be sad to seem him leave it opens the role to someone new, as Swansea continue their rebuild after relegation from the top-flight.