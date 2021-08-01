Swansea City announce major club decision

Swansea City have confirmed Russell Martin as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

It’s been a tough summer for the Welsh side since they lost the play-off final to Brentford, with Steve Cooper departing last month to ensure more uncertainty heading into the campaign.

Since his exit, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the vacancy but it became apparent in recent days that Martin was the man the hierarchy wanted.

And, his appointment was announced this evening, after a compensation package was finalised with MK Dons.

That was the 35-year-old’s first role as a manager and he did an impressive job, creating a clear identity and way of playing with the League One side, a style that the Swans will appreciate.

The former Norwich defender will have less than a week to prepare for his first Swansea game in charge, as they take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Martin has brought in Luke Williams, Matt Gill and Dean Thornton as part of his backroom team, with Alan Tate remaining as first-team coach.

The verdict

This is good news for Swansea fans as it had been a very tough summer for the club as they lost key players and were left without a manager as the new season approached.

So, it will be a relief to get the position sorted and it does seem like a smart appointment on paper. Swansea want to go back to the stylish way of playing that made them successful in the past and Martin should be able to deliver that.

But, it’s clear that he needs support in the market and the owners must back him before the window shuts as the squad is weak in key areas.

