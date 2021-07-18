Swansea City and West Brom receive transfer blow as preferred destination of transfer target outlined

Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson is favouring a move to a top-flight club either domestically or abroad rather than making the move to another Championship club this summer, according to The Mirror.

It has been reported that Wilson is on the radar of West Brom this summer as they search for new additions to their squad in their quest of securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

While it has also been reported that Swansea City are also interested in making a move for the Wales international. They are thought to be the Championship club that are leading the race for his potential signature. However, Wilson is also on the radar of newly-promoted Brentford.

According to a recent update from The Mirror reporter David Anderson, Liverpool are determined to sanction a sale of Wilson this summer and they have placed a valuation of around £10 million on the Wales international.

The latest update from The Mirror has suggested that Wilson is preferring a move to a side in the top-flight in England or abroad ahead of a Championship club.

While it is also believed that the Wales international would be prepared to study various contract offers.

The Verdict:

This is a major potential blow for both West Brom and Swansea this summer, but it is understandable that Wilson would be wanting to remain in the Premier League or get a chance to move to the top-flight in another major domestic European league.

The 24-year-old though should also be prioritising his game time as well as making a move to a team at the highest level.

West Brom and Swansea are both likely to be competing at the top end of the Championship table next term, and the Wales international is someone that could help to make a major difference for them in the attacking third next season. He should not completely rule out a move to either side because they are both decent destinations for him.

Liverpool’s transfer valuation might be something that deters West Brom and Swansea from making a move for Wilson anyway with both clubs more likely to be able to afford a loan deal than a permanent transfer.

Given the attacker’s stance on his potential future both of them might have to start pursuing moves for other potential targets.