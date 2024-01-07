Highlights Rhian Brewster's loan spell at Swansea City was a success, with impressive goal returns and performances that made him a cult-hero.

Rhian Brewster's loan spell at Swansea City is fondly remembered by the Swans faithful thanks to his impressive goal return in south Wales.

The then Liverpool man made the move to the Swansea.com Stadium at the beginning of January 2020 as Swansea looked to make the play-offs under Steve Cooper.

Despite a tumultuous period which saw football come to a halt for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Brewster left the club in the summer of 2020 as a cult-hero, thanks to his performances at the club.

It was the perfect loan spell which benefited both clubs, and the player himself. It showed just how useful Championship loans can be to top Premier League clubs.

Rhian Brewster's loan spell at Swansea City

Brewster signed for Swansea on 7th January 2020 and was seen as a huge coup for the club. The Liverpool striker was highly rated thanks to being a member of the England U17 team that won the World Cup two years prior under Swansea boss Steve Cooper.

Cooper's previous experience managing Brewster meant that Liverpool chose Swansea as the 19-year-old's loan destination. Despite only signing days prior, the striker was thrown in at the deep end as he started for Swansea that weekend away at bitter rivals Cardiff.

Brewster didn't see too much of the ball as the sides played out a drab 0-0 draw, but it didn't take long for him to make a mark at the club.

The following week, Brewster opened his account for the club in a 2-1 win against Wigan Athletic before scoring further goals against Preston, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers before the pandemic halted the season in March.

When football restarted in June, Brewster couldn't have made a better start, scoring twice against Middlesbrough in the club's first game back.

Further goals against Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Nottingham Forest followed, helping Swansea take their race for the play-offs to the final day of the season.

The Swans traveled to Berkshire to face Reading knowing they needed a big win and results to go their way to make the top six. Remarkably, Swansea won 4-1 and after Nottingham Forest were defeated 4-1 at home by Stoke, it meant the Welsh club crept into the play-offs.

2019/20 Championship table Club P GD Pts 5. Cardiff City 46 10 73 6. Swansea City 46 9 70 7. Nottingham Forest 46 8 70 8. Millwall 46 6 68

Brewster opened the scoring that day with a long-range strike and cemented himself as a cult-hero. He'd also score in Swansea's play-off semi-final against Brentford, but it wasn't enough as the Swans lost 3-2 on aggregate.

The striker returned to Liverpool for the start of the 2020/21 season after scoring 11 goals in 22 games for Swansea.

Rhian Brewster's career since leaving Swansea

Unfortunately, Brewster hasn't been able to kick on since his loan spell at Swansea. Liverpool sold him to Premier League rivals Sheffield United in the summer of 2020 for a fee of £23.5million, according to Sky Sports, but he has struggled during his time at Bramall Lane.

The striker is now 23-years-old and into his fourth season as a Blades' player, but has struggled with injuries and a loss of form.

He's scored just five times for the club, and has struggled to cement a regular spot in the team. At 23, he's still a young man and can turn his career around if he's able to stay fit and get regular minutes. He may just need another Championship loan to reignite his career like the spell at Swansea did...