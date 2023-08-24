Highlights Leeds United and Swansea City are vying for Josh Tymon's signature, as both teams look to strengthen their backline with an attack-minded left-sided defender.

Tymon has lost his place in Stoke City's starting lineup this season, making him available as a transfer target.

Stoke City has already made several signings this summer and currently sits eighth in the Championship table, while Tymon's future remains uncertain as the transfer window deadline approaches.

Leeds United and Swansea City are set to compete for the signing of Josh Tymon from Stoke City.

According to Teamtalk, the defender is a transfer target for the Championship duo.

The transfer window is set to close on 1 September, meaning time is now running out on getting any final deals over the line for this summer.

Both Swansea and Leeds are looking to bolster their backline.

The second tier sides are specifically looking to sign an attack-minded left-sided defender, which Tymon ticks the boxes on.

What is the latest news surrounding Josh Tymon?

Tymon was a key part of Alex Neil’s plans last year, contributing one goal and four assists from 28 appearances in the league.

However, he has lost his place in the starting lineup this season which could make him available as a transfer target.

The Potters have replaced the 24-year-old with Enda Stevens, who has started two of the team’s opening three league fixtures.

James Morris started the third, indicating that Tymon has fallen down the pecking order at Stoke for this campaign.

Leeds have been forced to use Sam Byram at left-back so far this term, highlighting the team’s need to strengthen in that area.

Meanwhile, Swansea have yet to really replace Ryan Manning, who departed as a free agent at the end of last season.

Tymon still has two years remaining on his current contract, and it remains to be seen what kind of fee Stoke would look for in any transfer agreement.

It is set to be a busy end to the window for both Swansea and Leeds, who need to strengthen after underwhelming starts to the Championship this year.

How has this summer gone for Stoke City?

Stoke will be hoping for a quieter last week of transfer business, having already completed a number of moves.

The Potters have brought the likes of Ryan Mmaee, Ben Pearson and Michael Rose into the team, among others.

A total of 13 fresh faces have signed for Stoke as the club looks to battle for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Neil’s side have won two of their opening three league fixtures this season, sitting eighth in the table.

Victories over Watford and Rotherham United have given the team a positive start to the campaign, with defeat being handed to them by Ipswich Town.

Up next for Stoke is a visit to face Millwall on 26 August.

Would Josh Tymon be a good signing?

Tymon could be a good fit for Swansea or Leeds, with both sides needing to strengthen at left-back.

The defender has fallen out of favour at Stoke, but he has proven himself a dependable figure at a Championship level.

He could be a good fit for Michael Duff’s style of play at Swansea as there will be more freedom to roam forward and get involved in the side’s attack.

However, Daniel Farke is also keen to get his full backs involved further up the pitch, so he could also be a smart solution to the Whites’ current lack of options on the left flank.

Tymon won’t be short of options if he does seek a move away from Stoke before the window closes next week.