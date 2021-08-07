Swansea City and Ipswich Town offered transfer hope as matchday developments emerge at club

Dundee United forward Lawrence Shankland has been left out of the squad for their meeting with Rangers in the Scottish Premier League today as rumours circulate over his potential future.

Shankland has been the subject of plenty of transfer interest over the last few weeks. It has been reported by the Daily Record that the forward is a target for both League One MK Dons and Ipswich Town as they aim to bolster their strike force further this summer.

The Daily Record have also recently reported that Belgian side Beerschot have enquired over the possibility of signing Shankland for a fee of around £300,000, but that has been swiftly rejected by the Scottish side with them wanting far more than that for the 25-year-old.

The latest club to have been linked with a potential swoop for Shankland is Swansea City, with new manager Russell Martin having thought to have wanted to sign the Scotland international during his time in charge of MK Dons. He could now potentially re-ignite his interest in him with the Swans.

The latest development on his situation sees the forward being left out of Dundee United’s squad for their game against Rangers. That might possibly be an indication over his potential future at the club.

The verdict

This could potentially be a positive sign for the likes of Swansea, Ipswich and MK Dons with Shankland one of Dundee United’s most influential players and therefore you would have expected that barring injury or transfer news he would have featured against Rangers.

It might be a case of the 25-year-old not wanting to feature for Dundee Untied and then risk suffering an injury that might prevent a move away from the club this summer. The situation will doubtless be cleared up after their meeting with Rangers so this is one to keep an eye on.

Swansea, Ipswich and MK Dons will be hoping that if he is being left out of their squad then the Scotland international will soon be up for a transfer to them. You can understand why a move south of the border would be appealing to the forward who might be keen to test himself in a new division.