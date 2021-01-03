Swansea City and Celtic register transfer interest in 8-goal winger

Swansea City and Celtic are interested in signing Exeter City winger Joel Randall, according to the Athletic.

Randall – who came through the ranks at St. James’ Park – has been a key player for Exeter in their League Two promotion push this term.

The left-sided winger has six goals in 19 League Two appearances this season, as well as chipping in with four assists.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals across all competitions this season, in what has been a breakthrough season for the winger.

Interest has now begin to emerge in Randall, whose deal at St. James’ Park is set to expire at the end of the 2021/21 campaign.

The Athletic claim that both Swansea City and Celtic have expressed an interest in the player, with plenty of other sides understood to be monitoring his situation.

Randall will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Ethan Ampadu and Ollie Watkins if he were to move – two players who have both stepped up to the Premier League after coming through the ranks at Exeter.

The Verdict

Randall is a really exciting player who has bags of potential and a big future ahead of him.

In what his first season of playing regularly in League Two, he has contributed to plenty of goals and has hit the ground running for Matt Taylor’s side.

He is quick, he can take on a man, and he has all the attributes you like to see a winger.