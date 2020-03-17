Swansea City and Cardiff City locked in transfer battle for Huddersfield loan ace

Swansea City and Cardiff City are both eyeing moves for Benfica winger Chris Willock following his fine displays on loan at Huddersfield in recent weeks, according to Football Insider.

Willock spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Championship promotion chasers West Brom, but the 22-year-old struggled for playing time at the Hawthorns and subsequently made the switch to Huddersfield during the January transfer window.

The Arsenal academy product made four appearances from the bench at the start of his loan stint for the Terriers, but he was named in Danny Cowley’s starting line-up for Huddersfield’s three matches prior to the EFL’s recent fixture suspension.

It has now emerged that Willock has caught the attention of both Swansea and Cardiff, with the attacker having made brief cameo appearances against both Welsh sides as they sealed their respective victories over Huddersfield back in February.

The two clubs are reportedly open to signing Willock on a permanent or loan deal over the summer, with the south Wales rivals having clearly started planning for next season despite not being certain which division they will both be playing in.

The Verdict

This comes as something of a surprise given Willock does not exactly have a wealth of senior experience under his belt, but there can be no doubt he has made an impression at the John Smith’s Stadium after breaking into the starting line-up after four games.

Willock has cut a composed figure in Huddersfield’s attack since his inclusion in the side, and his willingness to always try and move the ball forward might be what has attracted Swansea and Cardiff to the 22-year-old.

It will be interesting to see how this one plays out given Huddersfield may try and sign Willock on a permanent deal over the summer, and they may hold the upper hand in this transfer scenario given the winger has already spent time at the club this term.