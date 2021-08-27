Swansea City and Bournemouth remain in pursuit of defender

Swansea City and Bournemouth remain interested in securing a potential move for St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart before the window closes, according to the Daily Record.

McCart has been a player in-demand this summer with the defender having enjoyed an excellent campaign with St Johnstone last term, playing a crucial part in their domestic cup double.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with a potential move to all of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland so far this summer.

Hibernian have also been keen to try and agree a deal with St Johnstone for the defender throughout the summer transfer window.

The Scottish side have already seen two offers turned away by their Scottish Premier League rivals, who are determined to hold out for the right valuation.

According to the latest update from Daily Record’s live transfer blog, Hibs are now set to come in with a third offer for McCart to try and finally clinch a deal for him with St Johnstone.

However, the update adds that both Swansea and Bournemouth are still circling for the defender. As a result, both sides could still look to make a move for McCart ahead of the transfer deadline.

The verdict

Both Swansea and Bournemouth could do with adding to their defensive options before the summer transfer window closes, and McCart is someone that would be a strong signing for either club to make at this stage.

The defender fits in well with the style of play that both Russell Martin and Scott Parker are trying to implement with their respective sides this season. Therefore, McCart is someone that both sides should be keeping a real eye on in terms of the developments with his future before the window shuts.

It seems that Hibs are still desperately trying to make a successful move for the defender and they are determined to try and agree a fee with St Johnstone with a third offer.

That means that both Bournemouth and Swansea are going to need to move swiftly to make a deal for the 24-year-old happen before the window comes to an end.