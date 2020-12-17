Swansea City among a cluster of EFL clubs chasing creative ace, player ‘wouldn’t turn move down’

Swansea City are among a number of Championship clubs eyeing a permanent move for Kasey Palmer, according to Wales Online.

The Bristol City man is currently on loan at the Liberty Stadium where he has been very impressive for Steve Cooper’s side so far this term.

Described by Cooper as ‘a good player’, Palmer has scored three goals in 13 appearances for the Swans as they look to improve on last season’s top six finish.

However it seems that his time with Swansea could be coming to an end – for now at least.

Gregor MacGregor of Bristol Live has revealed that the Robins are looking to activate a clause in Palmer’s loan deal that will bring him back to Ashton Gate in the January transfer window.

#BristolCity are considering recalling Kasey Palmer from Swansea City. Understand that Dean Holden believes that KP can add some missing creativity to the Robins midfield. A year ago Jamie Paterson returned to good effect – and now it could be Palmer, with injuries in midfield. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) December 17, 2020

Addressing Palmer’s future, Bristol City boss Dean Holden said: “Those conversations are ongoing, looking into January and who we can recall.

“We have a few players out on loan, and of course we are open to everything at the moment.”

But while this is could resolve his short-term future, his longer term ambitions may lie away from Bristol.

Reports from Wales Online claim that a permanent summer move ‘has not been ruled out’ with Swansea and a number of other Championship clubs interested in a move.

With Palmer at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war, it seems that it will be the 24-year-old who decides where his future lies.

Speaking last month, the midfielder told Wales Online: “If the opportunity came to stay at Swansea, I wouldn’t turn it down.

“I’m out on loan again, but this is the club who have wanted me for a while and I believe and trust in the manager and club’s ambition. I can’t see why I wouldn’t want to stay here for longer.”

The Verdict

This is an interesting transfer dilemma that’s developing for the midfielder.

After being shipped out on loan by Bristol City it now seems that the Robins are keen to bring him back to improve their squad.

Whether Palmer will want to go back remains to be seen, however, meaning that it could be an uncertain few weeks for the 24-year-old.