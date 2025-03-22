Swansea City are close to appointing Alan Sheehan as their new boss on a deal that runs until the end of the season.

The Swans’ hierarchy made the decision to sack Luke Williams in mid-February, with Sheehan stepping up from his role as a coach to lead the time.

Since then, the club have been on the lookout for a new head coach, whilst Sheehan has led the side to seven points from the previous five games.

Alan Sheehan in line for Swansea City job

As well as the decent results, Sheehan is a popular figure among the fan base, and FLW reported how the players were keen for him to get the job on a permanent basis.

And, whilst it’s not the long-term offer the 38-year-old had previously indicated he wanted, Wales Online has revealed he is ‘close to agreeing a deal’ that will keep him in place for the remainder of the campaign.

They claim that discussions have taken place over the international break, with a formal offer now put to the Irishman.

Interestingly, they add that he wants assurances over his backroom team before committing, and two new arrivals to bolster the coaching staff are expected should he accept.

Alan Sheehan deserves Swansea City opportunity

Even though the 38-year-old lacks experience at this level, he is clearly an ambitious coach who has a clear playing style that Swansea fans appreciate.

Despite back-to-back defeats, there have been signs of encouragement since he replaced Williams, and it’s clear certain individuals have improved under his guidance.

Alan Sheehan's Swansea City Record Since Luke Williams Sacking Opponent Venue Result Blackburn Rovers Swansea.com Stadium 3-0 Win Preston North End Deepdale 0-0 Middlesbrough Swansea.com Stadium 1-0 Win Watford Vicarage Road 1-0 Loss Burnley Swansea.com Stadium 2-0 Loss

With a six-point gap to the relegation zone, Swansea aren’t far from safety, so now is the time to give Sheehan a chance to show what he can do.

Over the years, the Welsh side have shown they are willing to give young coaches a chance, and it has worked out well in the past.

In this instance, a short-term deal would give Sheehan the chance to prove himself over a period of a few months, and the board will be given more time to decide the next move, which is crucial.

If he does well, you would expect Sheehan to have a fantastic chance of an extended stay, whereas if results drop off, the club will have more options available in the summer as they seek the ideal appointment to take the club forward.

Swansea are back in action after the international break at Elland Road against Leeds United.