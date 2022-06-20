Swansea City aiming to reach breakthrough in their pursuit of 26-year-old winger

Swansea City are looking at ways in which they could secure the services of Marcus Harness this summer, according to a report from The News.

The Jacks are aiming to reach a breakthrough in their pursuit of the Portsmouth winger.

Swansea have been keeping tabs on Harness for a considerable period of time and are understood to be weighing up the possibility of signing him as part of a player swap agreement.

Portsmouth are believed to be aiming to recoup the £750,000 that they paid Burton Albion for Harness in 2019 this summer.

Despite the fact that Pompey exercised an option in Harness’ contract which will allow him to feature for the club during the 2022/23 campaign, is is looking increasingly likely that the 26-year-old will move on to pastures new in the current transfer window.

A separate report from The News last month revealed that Portsmouth were interested in Swansea duo Kyle Joseph and Morgan Whittaker.

Whether the Jacks are willing to use one of these aforementioned players as part of a swap deal for Harness remains to be seen.

Portsmouth’s preference would be to sign Joseph or Whittaker on a permanent deal from Swansea rather than on a temporary basis.

Can you remember how much Swansea City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 How much did Swansea pay for Michael Obafemi? £7m £400k £900k £1.8m

The Verdict

This is an intriguing update as Swansea are seemingly keen to strike an agreement with Portsmouth over Harness.

Providing that the Jacks are able to secure the services of the winger, this could turn out to be a clever bit of business by the club.

During the previous campaign, Harness produced a host of impressive performances for Portsmouth as he scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 40 league appearances.

Although it may take Harness some time to readjust to life in Championship due to the fact that he has only played 10 games in this division in his career, there is no reason why cannot eventually go on to make a positive impact for the club.

By signing Harness in a swap deal, Swansea could use the money made available to them this summer to sign other players who they believe will be able to help them reach new heights.