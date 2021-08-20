Swansea City agree deal for player to leave

Jordon Garrick has swapped South Wales for South West England after Swansea City sanctioned his move to Plymouth Argyle on loan.

It’s a deal that will see Garrick play his home games at Home Park for the rest of this season.

Games have been hard to come by at the Welsh club for Garrick having only played 19 times for Swansea since joining in 2015.

Garrick started playing football at a young age and his family made the committed move from Jamaica to Yorkshire soon after he began to display his prowess for the game.

His natural talent and ability with his feet was quickly realised when on trial at Swansea which led to signing for the club and begin his footballing journey.

It’s not the 23-year-old’s first time in League One either, as after a handful of appearances for the Swans it wasn’t long before clubs who lacked in forward areas became interested. Garrick was loaned out to Swindon Town last term, where he appeared 19 times for the Robins, scoring twice.

Although the Jamaican-born lad plays predominantly as a right winger, he can adjust to play anywhere across the front three and has even dropped back to cover the right-wing back position at times.

It’s that versatility and his forward thinking style-of-play that caught the eye of the manager, Ryan Lowe.

Lowe told the club’s official website, “Jordan is one we have highlighted for a while. He’s a fantastic kid, fantastic player – very tricky, very direct, very pacy.

“He can take a man on, he can pick a pass, he can pick a cross and more importantly he can score a goal.

“We’re really looking forward to having him.”

The Verdict

This could be a really good move for Argyle. After achieving promotion to League One in 2020 they have found it difficult to push on, finishing 18th last season.

It has to be appreciated that with every promotion comes a new challenge but it was clear last season that, although survival was achieved, Argyle struggled with creativity in front of goal, not to mention having a leaky defence also.

If Garrick can deliver on the abilities he is described with having, Plymouth will definitely have chances to score this campaign, and the young forward could become the talisman the Green Army crave.