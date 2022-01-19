Swansea City reportedly agree deal for attacker

Swansea City have agreed a loan deal for Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Hannes Wolf, as per an update from The Athletic’s transfer tracker.

The 22-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder and on either wing, joined the Bundesliga outfit from RB Leipzig for around £8 million last season.

The exciting attacker has been restricted to just seven appearances for Monchengladbach this term, paving the way to a potential loan stint.

Prior to joining RB Leipzig, the Austrian attacker enjoyed an extremely productive start to his playing career in his homeland with RB Salzburg.

Wolf chipped in with 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 appearances with the Austrian giants.

Swansea’s interest in the young attacker follows continued uncertainty regarding the future of Jamie Paterson in South Wales, with the 30-year-old unhappy with his contract situation.

The verdict

Whilst a lot remains unknown about Wolf, and how he would fare up in the Championship, his arrival would represent an exciting signing for Swansea fans, especially if Paterson is to depart this month.

Scoring just four in their last four games, adding creativity is certainly a necessity this month at the Swansea.com Stadium, with Wolf’s record with RB Salzburg suggesting that he could be the man for the job.

Given their lack of games compared to the rest of the division, Swansea still have an outside chance of challenging for a play-off spot this season.

The signing of a player like Wolf could certainly help them in their pursuit of securing a place in the division’s top six.